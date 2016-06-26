Cape Fear's Tyrek Coger commits to Oklahoma State

Tyrek Coger announced he is heading to Oklahoma State (Source:WECT)

Tyrek Coger, a center for Cape Fear Community College, has committed to Oklahoma State.

Coger originally decided on Ole Miss, but his transfer was blocked due to an SEC rule that requires three semesters at a junior college before a transfer to a school in the conference.

Want to say thanks to every school who has recruited me in such late notice but I would like to announce that I will be with @OSUAthletics — Hungry and Humble (@Tyrek_coger) June 26, 2016

Coger averaged 12.2 points per game this past season for Cape Fear.

