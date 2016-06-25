Little League Softball district 6 All-Star tournament

Some of the best area fast pitch softball players are battling it out at Hoggard High School June 25-26.
Wilmington Fast Pitch softball the host for the Little League district 6 All-Star tournament. District 6 extends from Wilmington up to Raleigh, and over to the Virginia border.
Championships will be handed out for Under-10, Juniors, and Under-12. The winner in each tournament will advance to the state finals.
