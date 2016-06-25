Little League Softball district 6 All-Star tournament - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Little League Softball district 6 All-Star tournament

Little League Softball district 6 All-Star tournament (Source: Raycom) Little League Softball district 6 All-Star tournament (Source: Raycom)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Some of the best area fast pitch softball players are battling it out at Hoggard High School June 25-26.

Wilmington Fast Pitch softball the host for the Little League district 6 All-Star tournament. District 6 extends from Wilmington up to Raleigh, and over to the Virginia border.

Championships will be handed out for Under-10, Juniors, and Under-12. The winner in each tournament will advance to the state finals.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly