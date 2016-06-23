From Wichita State to Wilmington - get to know the Wilmington Sharks

We chatted with the Wilmington Sharks' two players from Wichita State (Source:WECT)

Alec Bohm grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, while his teammate, Cody Tyler, spent his childhood in Texas.

They both ended up playing college baseball at Wichita State. College baseball entails summer league play each year, and that has brought both of them to Wilmington over the summer.

We sat down with the pair prior to their Thursday night game. Topics included their knowledge of Wilmington movie and television history, One Tree Hill Trivia, Cody's thoughts on Mayor Bill Saffo, and more.

Copyright 2016 WECT News. All rights reserved.