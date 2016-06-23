Sounds of Summer: The Schoolboys give a lesson in rock n' roll

The Schoolboys are ready to rock. #WECTSOS (Source: WECT)

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series will continue tonight at Wrightsville Beach Park, weather permitting.

The Schoolboys, who are all professors at UNCW, will take the stage for a lesson in rock n' roll.

According to the band's website, the group formed in 1998 to play at a faculty/staff talent show. Now they play anywhere "with an electrical outlet and a need to rock."

Grab your family, friends, some lawn chairs and some cool non-alcoholic drinks and join Carolina in the Morning's Bill Murray at Wrightsville Beach Park for this free event from 6:30-8 p.m.

