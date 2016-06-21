UNCW's Mark Matthews released from scholarship

Mark Matthews is no longer a member of the UNCW basketball team. Matthews tweeted out that he had been granted his release from the program.
Officially released from UNCW??— M2K Matthews (@mmattscore2015) June 21, 2016
Matthews averaged 3.3 points per-game in 23 appearances for the Seahawks.
Matthews will have to sit out a season due to NCAA Transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining. The guard hails from Ft. Meyers, FL.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.