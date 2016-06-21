UNCW's Mark Matthews released from scholarship

Mark Matthews is no longer a member of the UNCW basketball team. Matthews tweeted out that he had been granted his release from the program.

Officially released from UNCW?? — M2K Matthews (@mmattscore2015) June 21, 2016

Matthews averaged 3.3 points per-game in 23 appearances for the Seahawks.



Matthews will have to sit out a season due to NCAA Transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining. The guard hails from Ft. Meyers, FL.



