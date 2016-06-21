Cape Fear's Tyrek Coger opening his recruitment

Back in November, Cape Fear Community College sophomore Tyrek Coger signed to play with the Ole Miss Rebels.

But Coger won’t be headed to Oxford after the SEC has denied his transfer appeal, opening his recruitment up.





Both the SEC and ACC have conference rules say that junior college transfers must attend a school for three full-time semesters.



Coger, a 6'9, 230-pound forward, is ranked as the No. 18 junior college prospect by 247sports. This past season, he averaged 12 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Sea Devils.



Coger originally committed to Missouri as a four-start high school prospect out of Word of God Christian Academy in 2012.

