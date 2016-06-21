Ashtin Gerberg to throw out first pitch for New York Mets

Ashtin Gerberg of Leland is already an internet sensation after a video of his best impersonation of Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard went viral.



Now the 5-year-old is getting a trip of a lifetime. Saturday, Ashtin and his father Aaron traveled to New York to meet Noah Syndergaard and the rest of the Mets during batting practice.



It only gets better for the pint-sized pitcher, Wednesday Ashtin will throw out the first pitch for the team as they face the defending World Series champs, the Kansas City Royals.

