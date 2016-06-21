UNCW Rewind - A look back on the 2016 Diamondhawks

UNCW nearly earned their first trip to Super Regionals, before falling to South Carolina twice (Source:UNCW)

Though falling to South Carolina in two consecutive games to end their season, the 2016 UNCW year remains one of the most impressive campaigns in the program's history.

Led by three All-Americans, UNCW compiled a 41-19 record, a CAA Regular Season Championship, and wins over Duke and Rhode Island in the NCAA Tournament.

Brian Mims earned first team ABCA All-American Honors, while Nick Feight and pitcher Ryan Foster earned third team honors.

Feight, a year after compiling just six hits, tallied 21 home runs and led the nation with 91 RBIs, en route to CAA Player of the Year Honors. He was named to five All-American teams, tying a program record.

Mims finished with a .371 batting average, with 17 doubles and 64 RBIs. The second baseball started all 60 games, and was second on the team with 14 home runs.

Ryan Foster set a program record with 13 wins, including a win in the NCAA Tournament against Duke.

