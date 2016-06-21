Experts say Wilmington is prime location for big-box stores

Fashion retailer H&M has announced that it will open a 24,000-square foot store in spring 2017. (Source: Facebook/Mayfaire Town Center)

Mayfaire Town Center will be getting a new addition in the spring.

Fashion retailer H&M has announced that it will open a 24,000-square foot store in spring 2017. The store will be part of a seven-building expansion at Mayfaire, and shoppers are excited.

"We're excited about any new stores that come to our area," Gina Baran said.

These are just the latest chain-stores finding their way into Wilmington. Charlie Mattox with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce said it's a trend that won't be slowing down anytime soon.

"I believe the most appealing things to many of the big-box stores is our population," Mattox said. "Retailers also look at demographics, income statistics, and expected population growth."

Jimmy Hopkins with Intracoastal Realty said the booming housing market is also appealing to retailers.

"I think anytime you have a strong housing market it's reflective of folks moving into the area," Hopkins said. "So it's so interconnected with the more people you have in the area, the more houses you need, the more retail you need, so I think one follows the other."

He also said the tourism base will keep Wilmington competitive with other, bigger cities.

Along with carrying men's and women's fashion, the location will include "store with a store" sections for accessories and beauty products, the retailer said.

The Mayfaire location, which will be the 11th H&M location in the state, will also carry the retailer's children collection.

