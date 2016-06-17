UNCW's Thomas Eldridge leads at N.C. Amateur after two rounds - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW's Thomas Eldridge leads at N.C. Amateur after two rounds

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (June 17, 2016) -- Second round results from 56th North Carolina Amateur hosted by Governors Club in Chapel Hill on Friday, June 17, 2016 (7005 yards, par 36-36--72, Course/Slope Rating: 74.5/142). 
 
For the second round of the 56th North Carolina Amateur Championship players were relieved the weather had cooled off from yesterday, but were faced with a challenging breeze throughout the day creating a new obstacle they had to overcome.
 
After a second day of play, there has been change at the top of the leaderboard.  Thomas Eldridge of Raleigh is now the sole leader of the championship with two rounds to go.  He was able to put together another impressive round of 3-under-par, putting him at 7-under for the championship.  When asked about his round Friday, he said the key to his success was “Not thinking about his position in the field, keeping the ball in play, and making some big par putts.”  He went on to state that he feels “really good” about coming into tomorrow’s round as the sole leader and that he needs to “not change anything” as well as “keep making birdies.” 
 
Eldridge’s co-leaders at the start of the round, Justin Tereshko of Jamestown and Bryce Hendrix of Greenville, were unable to keep their momentum going from the first round. Tereshko finished today at even par putting him in a four-way tie for fourth, while Hendrix shot three over par dropping him to a three-way tie for 17th with Philip Oweida of Charlotte and Uly Grisette of Winston-Salem.
 
Stephen Franken of Raleigh and Tim Conover of Holly Springs were able to post rounds in the red for the second day in a row, moving them into a tie for second place at 5-under.  Franken was able to play consistent golf allowing him to have three birdies with one bogey per side to shoot 4-under on the day (34-34—68).  Conover was able to make it around the course with 14 pars, three birdies, and one bogey to finish at 2-under for the day.      
 
The round of the day came from the final group as Joseph Cansler of Clemmons shot a 5-under-par 67 in high gusty winds. He sits at 4-under par in a tie for 4th.
 
The championship format is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scorers and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 16, 2016, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN® USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club that does not exceed 7.4.
 
Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering 9 and 18-hole updates. Live updates will also be available on the CGA’s official Twitter, @cgagolf1909. Continue to visit the CGA website throughout this championship and all year long for complete championship coverage including scores, interviews, photos, and recaps.
 
56th North Carolina Amateur
Governors Club
Chapel Hill, N.C.
June 17, 2016
 
Second Round Results
Place        Competitor        Score
1        Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C.          68-69--137  (-7)
T2        Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C.          71-68--139  (-5)
T2        Tim Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.      69-70--139  (-5)
T4        Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C.      73-67--140  (-4)
T4        Patrick Cover, Huntersville, N.C.          73-67--140  (-4)
T4        Caleb Keck, Reidsville, N.C.          69-71--140  (-4)
T4        Justin Tereshko, Jamestown, N.C.      68-72--140  (-4)
T4        Anthony Baker, Walkertown, N.C.      72-68--140  (-4)
T9        Nicholas Lyerly, Salisbury, N.C.          70-71--141  (-3)
T9        Scott Harvey, Kernersville , N.C.          73-68--141  (-3)
T9        Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C.          71-70--141  (-3)
T12        Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C.      70-72--142  (-2)
T12        Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C.          72-70--142  (-2)
T12        Matthew Latham, Wrightsville Beach, N.C.      70-72--142  (-2)
T12        Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C.          73-69--142  (-2)
T12        Brandon Mader, Greenville, N.C.          74-68--142  (-2)
T17        Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C.          73-70--143  (-1)
T17        Bryce Hendrix, Greenville, N.C.          68-75--143  (-1)
T17        Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C.      69-74--143  (-1)
T20        Blake Taylor, Atkinson, N.C.          69-75--144  (Even)
T20        Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C.          69-75--144  (Even)
T20        Thomas Lilly, Newton, N.C.          73-71--144  (Even)
T20        Matthew Crenshaw, Burlington, N.C.      72-72--144  (Even)
T20        Timothy Driver, Holly Springs, N.C.      72-72--144  (Even)
T20        Rob Beasley, Kernersville, N.C.          70-74--144  (Even)
T20        Wesley Conover, Holly Springs, N.C.      72-72--144  (Even)
T27        Candler Rice, Asheville, N.C.          71-74--145  (+1)
T27        Nicholas Adams, Goldsboro, N.C.      70-75--145  (+1)
29        Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C.      71-75--146  (+2)
T30        Eric Bae, Pinehurst, N.C.          71-76--147  (+3)
T30        Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C.          73-74--147  (+3)
T30        David Gies II, Charlotte, N.C.          72-75--147  (+3)
T30        Brandon Reece, Rolesville, N.C.          75-72--147  (+3)
T30        David Sargent, Cornelius, N.C.          74-73--147  (+3)
T30        Zack Swanson, Waxhaw, N.C.          77-70--147  (+3)
T30        Brett McLamb, Coats, N.C.          73-74--147  (+3)
T37        Harrison Rhoades, Raleigh, N.C.          76-72--148  (+4)
T37        Patrick Stephenson, Four Oaks, N.C.      74-74--148  (+4)
T37        Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C.          73-75--148  (+4)
T37        Nick Stafford, Belmont, N.C.          74-74--148  (+4)
T37        Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C.          76-72--148  (+4)
T42        Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C.          75-74--149  (+5)
T42        Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C.          71-78--149  (+5)
T42        David Germann, Clayton, N.C.          78-71--149  (+5)
T42        Parks Price, Calabash , N.C.          76-73--149  (+5)
T46        Jubal Early, Jr., Charlotte, N.C.          72-78--150  (+6)
T46        Chandler Metz, Wilkesboro, N.C.      75-75--150  (+6)
T46        Michael Hocker II, Durham, N.C.          71-79--150  (+6)
T46        Quade Lukes, Chapel Hill, N.C.          77-73--150  (+6)
T46        Jarett Stowe, Matthews, N.C.          75-75--150  (+6)
T51        Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C.      81-70--151  (+7)
T51        Walker Cress, Concord, N.C.          72-79--151  (+7)
T51        Davis Richards, China Grove, N.C.      74-77--151  (+7)
T51        David Donovan IV, Hampstead, N.C.      75-76--151  (+7)
T51        Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C.      75-76--151  (+7)
T51        Tim Bunten, Concord, N.C.          71-80--151  (+7)
T51        Kaleb Lester, Mebane, N.C.          74-77--151  (+7)
T51        Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C.      75-76--151  (+7)
T51        Andy Crain, Raleigh, N.C.          79-72--151  (+7)
T51        Reid Clark, Raleigh, N.C.          77-74--151  (+7)
                Failed to Qualify        
T61        Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, N.C.      77-75--152  (+8)
T61        Scott Park, Charlotte, N.C.          79-73--152  (+8)
T61        Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C.          78-74--152  (+8)
T61        Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C.      76-76--152  (+8)
T61        Dustin Moore, Greensboro, N.C.          77-75--152  (+8)
T61        David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C.      75-77--152  (+8)
T61        Chris Blum, Raleigh, N.C.          77-75--152  (+8)
T61        Jeff Allen, Jacksonville, N.C.          77-75--152  (+8)
T61        Zach McKelvey, Rutherfordton, N.C.      76-76--152  (+8)
T70        Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C.          76-77--153  (+9)
T70        Ryan Nagy, Raleigh, N.C.          76-77--153  (+9)
T70        Kell Graham, Matthews, N.C.          75-78--153  (+9)
T73        Riley Davis, Kinston, N.C.          78-76--154  (+10)
T73        Evan Pappas, Asheville, N.C.          74-80--154  (+10)
T73        Walter Brinker, Sanford, N.C.          76-78--154  (+10)
T73        Zach Joines, Wilkesboro, N.C.          81-73--154  (+10)
T77        Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.          80-75--155  (+11)
T77        Logan Shuping, Salisbury, N.C.          78-77--155  (+11)
T77        Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C.          79-76--155  (+11)
T77        Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C.          77-78--155  (+11)
T77        John McFadyen, Fayetteville, N.C.      78-77--155  (+11)
T77        Preston Ball, Raleigh, N.C.          79-76--155  (+11)
T83        Mason Elmore, Charlotte, N.C.          77-79--156  (+12)
T83        Kevin Duerr, Wake Forest, N.C.          81-75--156  (+12)
T83        Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C.      72-84--156  (+12)
T83        Davis Bateman, Charlotte, N.C.          75-81--156  (+12)
T83        Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C.          76-80--156  (+12)
T83        Trey Burton, Hickory, N.C.          79-77--156  (+12)
T83        Reilly Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C.          76-80--156  (+12)
T83        Joey Davis, Cornelius, N.C.          79-77--156  (+12)
T91        Scott McClellan, Cary, N.C.          80-77--157  (+13)
T91        David Fowler, Winston-Salem, N.C.      75-82--157  (+13)
T91        Matthew Spak, Cary, N.C.          78-79--157  (+13)
T91        Josh Bagwell, Marion, N.C.          79-78--157  (+13)
T91        Brooks Curtis, Elizabeth City, N.C.      73-84--157  (+13)
T91        Jack Massei, Cary, N.C.          79-78--157  (+13)
T91        Ashley Fuquay, Greensboro, N.C.      77-80--157  (+13)
T91        Jake Golliday, Pinehurst, N.C.          81-76--157  (+13)
T99        Mark McMillen Jr, Smithfield, N.C.      79-79--158  (+14)
T99        Ben Buben, Charlotte, N.C.          76-82--158  (+14)
T99        Thomas Redding, Hudson, N.C.          79-79--158  (+14)
T99        William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C.          82-76--158  (+14)
T99        Drew Martin, Pinehurst, N.C.          78-80--158  (+14)
T104        Jeremy Ray, Pfafftown, N.C.          80-79--159  (+15)
T104        Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C.      73-86--159  (+15)
T104        Mitch Robinette, Charlotte, N.C.          78-81--159  (+15)
T104        Brantley Phillips, Greensboro, N.C.      78-81--159  (+15)
T108        Matthew Spruill, Elizabeth City, N.C.      84-76--160  (+16)
T108        Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C.          84-76--160  (+16)
T108        Keenan Denny, King, N.C.          82-78--160  (+16)
T108        Will Stewart, Charlotte, N.C.          79-81--160  (+16)
T108        Andrew Furr, Clayton, N.C.          81-79--160  (+16)
T108        Cole Jordan, Winterville, N.C.          81-79--160  (+16)
T114        Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C.      77-84--161  (+17)
T114        Chris Jones, Charlotte, N.C.          81-80--161  (+17)
T114        Stuart Fuller, Winston-Salem, N.C.      80-81--161  (+17)
T114        Wade Boteler, Mebane , N.C.          79-82--161  (+17)
T114        Charles Spry, Winston salem, N.C.      79-82--161  (+17)
T114        Jd Mcneill, Raleigh, N.C.          82-79--161  (+17)
T120        Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C.          80-82--162  (+18)
T120        Joe Brooks, Franklin , N.C.          75-87--162  (+18)
T120        Rex Willoughby, Chapel Hill, N.C.      83-79--162  (+18)
T120        Dallas Page, Staley, N.C.          85-77--162  (+18)
T120        Andrew Morgan, China Grove, N.C.      78-84--162  (+18)
T125        Ty Palmer, Kernersville, N.C.          80-83--163  (+19)
T125        Sean O'Connor, Indian Trail, N.C.      79-84--163  (+19)
T125        Grant Smith, Charlotte, N.C.          86-77--163  (+19)
T125        Jake Scruggs, Shelby, N.C.          80-83--163  (+19)
T125        Cory Segall, Charlotte, N.C.          82-81--163  (+19)
T130        Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C.          79-85--164  (+20)
T130        Jon Henry, Cornelius, N.C.          80-84--164  (+20)
T130        Johannes Fontes-Zitzer, Lillington, N.C.      81-83--164  (+20)
T133        Austin Inman, Wilmington, N.C.          78-87--165  (+21)
T133        Jay Jay Howard, Concord, N.C.          82-83--165  (+21)
T135        Davis Kiger, Harrisburg, N.C.          84-82--166  (+22)
T135        John Freeman, Asheville, N.C.          84-82--166  (+22)
T137        David Yang, Cornelius, N.C.          83-84--167  (+23)
T137        Jay Roberts III, Davidson, N.C.          84-83--167  (+23)
T139        Robert McPartland, Cary, N.C.          88-80--168  (+24)
T139        Regan Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C.      81-87--168  (+24)
141        Justin Lewis, High Point, N.C.          86-84--170  (+26)
142        Pete Luster, Chapel Hill, N.C.          87-85--172  (+28)
143        A. t. Cashwell, Concord, N.C.          86-89--175  (+31)
144        Kyle Austin, Mebane, N.C.          87-91--178  (+34)
145        Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C.      80-WD--WD  (WD)

