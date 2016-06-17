UNCW's Thomas Eldridge leads at N.C. Amateur after two rounds

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (June 17, 2016) -- Second round results from 56th North Carolina Amateur hosted by Governors Club in Chapel Hill on Friday, June 17, 2016 (7005 yards, par 36-36--72, Course/Slope Rating: 74.5/142).



For the second round of the 56th North Carolina Amateur Championship players were relieved the weather had cooled off from yesterday, but were faced with a challenging breeze throughout the day creating a new obstacle they had to overcome.



After a second day of play, there has been change at the top of the leaderboard. Thomas Eldridge of Raleigh is now the sole leader of the championship with two rounds to go. He was able to put together another impressive round of 3-under-par, putting him at 7-under for the championship. When asked about his round Friday, he said the key to his success was “Not thinking about his position in the field, keeping the ball in play, and making some big par putts.” He went on to state that he feels “really good” about coming into tomorrow’s round as the sole leader and that he needs to “not change anything” as well as “keep making birdies.”



Eldridge’s co-leaders at the start of the round, Justin Tereshko of Jamestown and Bryce Hendrix of Greenville, were unable to keep their momentum going from the first round. Tereshko finished today at even par putting him in a four-way tie for fourth, while Hendrix shot three over par dropping him to a three-way tie for 17th with Philip Oweida of Charlotte and Uly Grisette of Winston-Salem.



Stephen Franken of Raleigh and Tim Conover of Holly Springs were able to post rounds in the red for the second day in a row, moving them into a tie for second place at 5-under. Franken was able to play consistent golf allowing him to have three birdies with one bogey per side to shoot 4-under on the day (34-34—68). Conover was able to make it around the course with 14 pars, three birdies, and one bogey to finish at 2-under for the day.



The round of the day came from the final group as Joseph Cansler of Clemmons shot a 5-under-par 67 in high gusty winds. He sits at 4-under par in a tie for 4th.



The championship format is 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, the field is cut to the low 60 scorers and ties. A tie for the overall championship is decided by an on-course playoff. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by June 16, 2016, is a legal resident of North Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) and has an active GHIN® USGA Handicap Index® at a CGA member club that does not exceed 7.4.



56th North Carolina Amateur

Governors Club

Chapel Hill, N.C.

June 17, 2016



Second Round Results

Place Competitor Score

1 Thomas Eldridge, Raleigh, N.C. 68-69--137 (-7)

T2 Stephen Franken, Raleigh, N.C. 71-68--139 (-5)

T2 Tim Conover, Holly Springs, N.C. 69-70--139 (-5)

T4 Joseph Cansler, Clemmons, N.C. 73-67--140 (-4)

T4 Patrick Cover, Huntersville, N.C. 73-67--140 (-4)

T4 Caleb Keck, Reidsville, N.C. 69-71--140 (-4)

T4 Justin Tereshko, Jamestown, N.C. 68-72--140 (-4)

T4 Anthony Baker, Walkertown, N.C. 72-68--140 (-4)

T9 Nicholas Lyerly, Salisbury, N.C. 70-71--141 (-3)

T9 Scott Harvey, Kernersville , N.C. 73-68--141 (-3)

T9 Victor Wiggins, Gastonia, N.C. 71-70--141 (-3)

T12 Akshay Bhatia, Wake Forest, N.C. 70-72--142 (-2)

T12 Matt Elliott, Wilkesboro, N.C. 72-70--142 (-2)

T12 Matthew Latham, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 70-72--142 (-2)

T12 Kevin O'Connell, Raleigh, N.C. 73-69--142 (-2)

T12 Brandon Mader, Greenville, N.C. 74-68--142 (-2)

T17 Philip Oweida, Charlotte, N.C. 73-70--143 (-1)

T17 Bryce Hendrix, Greenville, N.C. 68-75--143 (-1)

T17 Uly Grisette, Winston Salem, N.C. 69-74--143 (-1)

T20 Blake Taylor, Atkinson, N.C. 69-75--144 (Even)

T20 Drew Johnson, Oak Ridge, N.C. 69-75--144 (Even)

T20 Thomas Lilly, Newton, N.C. 73-71--144 (Even)

T20 Matthew Crenshaw, Burlington, N.C. 72-72--144 (Even)

T20 Timothy Driver, Holly Springs, N.C. 72-72--144 (Even)

T20 Rob Beasley, Kernersville, N.C. 70-74--144 (Even)

T20 Wesley Conover, Holly Springs, N.C. 72-72--144 (Even)

T27 Candler Rice, Asheville, N.C. 71-74--145 (+1)

T27 Nicholas Adams, Goldsboro, N.C. 70-75--145 (+1)

29 Alex Smalley, Wake Forest, N.C. 71-75--146 (+2)

T30 Eric Bae, Pinehurst, N.C. 71-76--147 (+3)

T30 Joe Jaspers, Huntersville, N.C. 73-74--147 (+3)

T30 David Gies II, Charlotte, N.C. 72-75--147 (+3)

T30 Brandon Reece, Rolesville, N.C. 75-72--147 (+3)

T30 David Sargent, Cornelius, N.C. 74-73--147 (+3)

T30 Zack Swanson, Waxhaw, N.C. 77-70--147 (+3)

T30 Brett McLamb, Coats, N.C. 73-74--147 (+3)

T37 Harrison Rhoades, Raleigh, N.C. 76-72--148 (+4)

T37 Patrick Stephenson, Four Oaks, N.C. 74-74--148 (+4)

T37 Paul Fitzgerald, Charlotte, N.C. 73-75--148 (+4)

T37 Nick Stafford, Belmont, N.C. 74-74--148 (+4)

T37 Jacob Kennedy, Mt. Ulla, N.C. 76-72--148 (+4)

T42 Eric Edwards, Salisbury, N.C. 75-74--149 (+5)

T42 Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. 71-78--149 (+5)

T42 David Germann, Clayton, N.C. 78-71--149 (+5)

T42 Parks Price, Calabash , N.C. 76-73--149 (+5)

T46 Jubal Early, Jr., Charlotte, N.C. 72-78--150 (+6)

T46 Chandler Metz, Wilkesboro, N.C. 75-75--150 (+6)

T46 Michael Hocker II, Durham, N.C. 71-79--150 (+6)

T46 Quade Lukes, Chapel Hill, N.C. 77-73--150 (+6)

T46 Jarett Stowe, Matthews, N.C. 75-75--150 (+6)

T51 Noah Edmondson, Davidson, N.C. 81-70--151 (+7)

T51 Walker Cress, Concord, N.C. 72-79--151 (+7)

T51 Davis Richards, China Grove, N.C. 74-77--151 (+7)

T51 David Donovan IV, Hampstead, N.C. 75-76--151 (+7)

T51 Hunter McCombs, Morganton, N.C. 75-76--151 (+7)

T51 Tim Bunten, Concord, N.C. 71-80--151 (+7)

T51 Kaleb Lester, Mebane, N.C. 74-77--151 (+7)

T51 Joshua Stockwell, West End, N.C. 75-76--151 (+7)

T51 Andy Crain, Raleigh, N.C. 79-72--151 (+7)

T51 Reid Clark, Raleigh, N.C. 77-74--151 (+7)

Failed to Qualify

T61 Joey Funderburg, Wilmington, N.C. 77-75--152 (+8)

T61 Scott Park, Charlotte, N.C. 79-73--152 (+8)

T61 Sherrill Britt, West End, N.C. 78-74--152 (+8)

T61 Greg Earnhardt, Greensboro, N.C. 76-76--152 (+8)

T61 Dustin Moore, Greensboro, N.C. 77-75--152 (+8)

T61 David Kostyal II, Wilmington, N.C. 75-77--152 (+8)

T61 Chris Blum, Raleigh, N.C. 77-75--152 (+8)

T61 Jeff Allen, Jacksonville, N.C. 77-75--152 (+8)

T61 Zach McKelvey, Rutherfordton, N.C. 76-76--152 (+8)

T70 Hardin Councill, High Point, N.C. 76-77--153 (+9)

T70 Ryan Nagy, Raleigh, N.C. 76-77--153 (+9)

T70 Kell Graham, Matthews, N.C. 75-78--153 (+9)

T73 Riley Davis, Kinston, N.C. 78-76--154 (+10)

T73 Evan Pappas, Asheville, N.C. 74-80--154 (+10)

T73 Walter Brinker, Sanford, N.C. 76-78--154 (+10)

T73 Zach Joines, Wilkesboro, N.C. 81-73--154 (+10)

T77 Zachary Martin, Pinehurst, N.C. 80-75--155 (+11)

T77 Logan Shuping, Salisbury, N.C. 78-77--155 (+11)

T77 Nolan Mills IV, Charlotte, N.C. 79-76--155 (+11)

T77 Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C. 77-78--155 (+11)

T77 John McFadyen, Fayetteville, N.C. 78-77--155 (+11)

T77 Preston Ball, Raleigh, N.C. 79-76--155 (+11)

T83 Mason Elmore, Charlotte, N.C. 77-79--156 (+12)

T83 Kevin Duerr, Wake Forest, N.C. 81-75--156 (+12)

T83 Garrett Smith, Hillsborough, N.C. 72-84--156 (+12)

T83 Davis Bateman, Charlotte, N.C. 75-81--156 (+12)

T83 Jackson Bailey, Matthews, N.C. 76-80--156 (+12)

T83 Trey Burton, Hickory, N.C. 79-77--156 (+12)

T83 Reilly Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C. 76-80--156 (+12)

T83 Joey Davis, Cornelius, N.C. 79-77--156 (+12)

T91 Scott McClellan, Cary, N.C. 80-77--157 (+13)

T91 David Fowler, Winston-Salem, N.C. 75-82--157 (+13)

T91 Matthew Spak, Cary, N.C. 78-79--157 (+13)

T91 Josh Bagwell, Marion, N.C. 79-78--157 (+13)

T91 Brooks Curtis, Elizabeth City, N.C. 73-84--157 (+13)

T91 Jack Massei, Cary, N.C. 79-78--157 (+13)

T91 Ashley Fuquay, Greensboro, N.C. 77-80--157 (+13)

T91 Jake Golliday, Pinehurst, N.C. 81-76--157 (+13)

T99 Mark McMillen Jr, Smithfield, N.C. 79-79--158 (+14)

T99 Ben Buben, Charlotte, N.C. 76-82--158 (+14)

T99 Thomas Redding, Hudson, N.C. 79-79--158 (+14)

T99 William Carter, Laurinburg, N.C. 82-76--158 (+14)

T99 Drew Martin, Pinehurst, N.C. 78-80--158 (+14)

T104 Jeremy Ray, Pfafftown, N.C. 80-79--159 (+15)

T104 Gray Townsend, Winston Salem, N.C. 73-86--159 (+15)

T104 Mitch Robinette, Charlotte, N.C. 78-81--159 (+15)

T104 Brantley Phillips, Greensboro, N.C. 78-81--159 (+15)

T108 Matthew Spruill, Elizabeth City, N.C. 84-76--160 (+16)

T108 Josh Bryan, Chapel Hill, N.C. 84-76--160 (+16)

T108 Keenan Denny, King, N.C. 82-78--160 (+16)

T108 Will Stewart, Charlotte, N.C. 79-81--160 (+16)

T108 Andrew Furr, Clayton, N.C. 81-79--160 (+16)

T108 Cole Jordan, Winterville, N.C. 81-79--160 (+16)

T114 Kenny Flynn, Winston Salem, N.C. 77-84--161 (+17)

T114 Chris Jones, Charlotte, N.C. 81-80--161 (+17)

T114 Stuart Fuller, Winston-Salem, N.C. 80-81--161 (+17)

T114 Wade Boteler, Mebane , N.C. 79-82--161 (+17)

T114 Charles Spry, Winston salem, N.C. 79-82--161 (+17)

T114 Jd Mcneill, Raleigh, N.C. 82-79--161 (+17)

T120 Steven Brame, Henderson, N.C. 80-82--162 (+18)

T120 Joe Brooks, Franklin , N.C. 75-87--162 (+18)

T120 Rex Willoughby, Chapel Hill, N.C. 83-79--162 (+18)

T120 Dallas Page, Staley, N.C. 85-77--162 (+18)

T120 Andrew Morgan, China Grove, N.C. 78-84--162 (+18)

T125 Ty Palmer, Kernersville, N.C. 80-83--163 (+19)

T125 Sean O'Connor, Indian Trail, N.C. 79-84--163 (+19)

T125 Grant Smith, Charlotte, N.C. 86-77--163 (+19)

T125 Jake Scruggs, Shelby, N.C. 80-83--163 (+19)

T125 Cory Segall, Charlotte, N.C. 82-81--163 (+19)

T130 Tanner Gross, Archdale, N.C. 79-85--164 (+20)

T130 Jon Henry, Cornelius, N.C. 80-84--164 (+20)

T130 Johannes Fontes-Zitzer, Lillington, N.C. 81-83--164 (+20)

T133 Austin Inman, Wilmington, N.C. 78-87--165 (+21)

T133 Jay Jay Howard, Concord, N.C. 82-83--165 (+21)

T135 Davis Kiger, Harrisburg, N.C. 84-82--166 (+22)

T135 John Freeman, Asheville, N.C. 84-82--166 (+22)

T137 David Yang, Cornelius, N.C. 83-84--167 (+23)

T137 Jay Roberts III, Davidson, N.C. 84-83--167 (+23)

T139 Robert McPartland, Cary, N.C. 88-80--168 (+24)

T139 Regan Erhardt, Greensboro, N.C. 81-87--168 (+24)

141 Justin Lewis, High Point, N.C. 86-84--170 (+26)

142 Pete Luster, Chapel Hill, N.C. 87-85--172 (+28)

143 A. t. Cashwell, Concord, N.C. 86-89--175 (+31)

144 Kyle Austin, Mebane, N.C. 87-91--178 (+34)

145 Thomas Messenheimer, Morganton, N.C. 80-WD--WD (WD)