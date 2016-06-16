D1Baseball.com honors UNCW's Feight and Mims

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - After helping bolster one of the nation's leading offenses, Nick Feight and Brian Mims added to their growing list of postseason and All-America honors as the duo was named All-Americas by D1Baseball.com.

With this most recent All-America announcement, Feight now has earned that honor four times while Mims checks in with two.

Both sophomores had breakout seasons with Feight setting a school record with a nation-leading 91 runs batted in while tying UNCW single-season marks with 24 doubles and 21 home runs. As a freshman, Feight had one home run and drove in three runs in just 31 plate appearances.

Mims, meanwhile, moved into the starting slot at second base and delivered a breakout season. In starting all 60 games, Mims hit .371 with 71 runs scored while collecting 33 extra base hits, including 17 doubles and 14 home runs. He committed just five errors in 318 total chances and posted a .984 fielding percentage. During his rookie season,

Mims appeared in 35 games, primarily as a defensive replacement, but did hit .295 with 14 runs scored and nine knocked in.

POST SEASON NATIONAL HONORS LIST

NICK FEIGHT: Louisville Slugger First-Team All-America; Baseball America Third-Team All-America; NCBWA Second-Team All-America; D1Baseball Second-Team All-America

RYAN FOSTER: Louisville Slugger Third-Team All-America; NCBWA Second-Team All-America

BRIAN MIMS: NCBWA First-Team All-America; D1Baseball Third-Team All-America

ALEX ROYALTY: Louisville Slugger Freshman All-America