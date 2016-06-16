Hammerheads earn prize money from U.S. Open Cup

The Wilmington Hammerheads didn’t beat Real Salt Lake in the 4th round of the U.S. Open Cup. But the team isn’t coming home empty handed.



The Hammerheads earned prize money for being the last non-pro and USL team in the competition. Hammerheads General Manager Jason Arnold confirm the team did earn a cash prize.



“That’s great news, it will help with the travel cost” said Arnold.



Sports Illustrated reported that the Hammerheads will receive $15,000. It came down to the ninth tiebreaker between Wilmington and the Oklahoma City Energy.

