Barth brothers to host annual kicking camp

Former Hoggard High School standouts kickers Connor and Casey Barth will hold their annual kicking camp.

The camp will be held on July 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Scott Braswell Stadium at Hoggard High School.



Campers will receive instruction on both the physical and mental aspects of kicking from the two former Viking standouts. They will also get instructions on how to warm up, train and prepare from personal trainer Hudson Rose.



The camp is free to the public and campers are asked to bring a football and kicking tee if they have one.

For more information about the camp, contact Tom Barth by phone at 910-231-1181 or by email at stbarth1@earthlink.net.



