5th Annual Fred Lynch Tournament starts Monday

Five years in and the Fred Lynch Basketball tournament continues to grow.



The three-day tournament starts Monday, June 20. A year ago, Jordan Brand used the tournament to unveil the renovations to Laney’s Michael J. Jordan Gymnasium. The Jordan Brand is still involved with the event, but not at the same level as last year.

What isn’t changing is a loaded field of local and national basketball teams.

"We have a team from Chicago that has the best freshman in the country. Liberty High School from Virginia, so that national flavor and bringing team from other states is the most exciting part" said tournament director Nathan Faulk.

For more information about the tournament you can visit the Laney basketball website.

