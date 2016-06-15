Chance Shepard signs with Washington Nationals

Former Ashley High School standout Chance Shepard has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Nationals.
The senior from N.C. State who went undrafted in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft will report to Vero Beach Florida.
In his final season with the Wolfpack Shepard batted .279 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI.
