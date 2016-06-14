Andrienne’ Bannerman named Pender girls basketball coach

Pender County school Andrienne’ Bannerman has been hired to take over as the Pender High School girls varsity basketball coach.

Bannerman, who played for Pender form 2007-2011 replaces Gardner Eakins, who took over the program in 2013

“It’s a nervous excitement taking over the program” said Bennerman.

Bannerman played four years of college basketball at Erskine College, under head coach Russ Gregg. She graduated in 2015 with a degree in Sports Management.

“Over the years I believe I have gained enough knowledge to help the girls better themselves on and off the court”.

This past season Pender finished 3-21 overall.

