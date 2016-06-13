Judge allows evidence from separate murder to be used in Nashid Porter trial

A murder defendant representing himself refused to participate in his own trial Tuesday. Nashid Porter, charged in the 2012 shooting death of Brian Grant, said the trial was unconstitutional and he didn't want any part in it.More >>
A murder defendant representing himself refused to participate in his own trial Tuesday. Nashid Porter, charged in the 2012 shooting death of Brian Grant, said the trial was unconstitutional and he didn't want any part in it.More >>
The judge in the Nashid Porter murder trial ruled Monday that prosecutors will be able to use evidence from a separate murder as evidence.More >>
The judge in the Nashid Porter murder trial ruled Monday that prosecutors will be able to use evidence from a separate murder as evidence.More >>
The trial of Nashid Porter has been postponed after an unexpected death in Superior Court Judge Charles Henry's family.More >>
The trial of Nashid Porter has been postponed after an unexpected death in Superior Court Judge Charles Henry's family.More >>
The pre-trial hearing that precedes the murder trial of Nashid Porter continued Friday. He is charged in the 2012 shooting death of Brian Grant.More >>
The pre-trial hearing that precedes the murder trial of Nashid Porter continued Friday. He is charged in the 2012 shooting death of Brian Grant.More >>
Jury selection continued Thursday in the murder trial of Nashid Porter. One juror fell ill, and another needed an emergency procedure, so the judge dismissed both. The 12 members of the jury were finalized in the morning, and proceedings are still going on to find three alternates.More >>
Jury selection continued Thursday in the murder trial of Nashid Porter. One juror fell ill, and another needed an emergency procedure, so the judge dismissed both. The 12 members of the jury were finalized in the morning, and proceedings are still going on to find three alternates.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
The operators of a dating website reportedly used by members of Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad will be reaching out to the cheerleaders’ attorney to offer to pay for legal fees following the team being suspended indefinitely.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>