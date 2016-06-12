Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup title - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup title

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their fourth Stanley Cup Title Sunday Night (Source:Penguins) The Pittsburgh Penguins won their fourth Stanley Cup Title Sunday Night (Source:Penguins)

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their fourth Stanley Cup Title, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in Game 6. 

Pittsburgh scored first, after a Brian Dumoulin goal with 8:16 left in the first period. After San Jose tied the game with 6:27 left in the second, the Penguins quickly responded, with a goal just 1:19 after the game was tied. 
With the loss, San Jose remains without a Stanley Cup Title in franchise history. 
More information will be added shortly. 
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly