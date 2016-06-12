Pittsburgh Penguins win Stanley Cup title

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won their fourth Stanley Cup Title, defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 in Game 6.

Pittsburgh scored first, after a Brian Dumoulin goal with 8:16 left in the first period. After San Jose tied the game with 6:27 left in the second, the Penguins quickly responded, with a goal just 1:19 after the game was tied.

With the loss, San Jose remains without a Stanley Cup Title in franchise history.

