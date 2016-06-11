BCC standout Markel Jones drafted by Baltimore

Former West Brunswick and West Brunswick Community College standout Markel Jones was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 33rd round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.



Jones put up monster numbers for the Dolphins as a sophomore. He batted. 406 with 10 homeruns, 55 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.



As a senior in high school Jones had signed to play with N.C. State, but landed at Brunswick Community College. Next season Jones will play at Campbell.



