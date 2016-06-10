UNCW's Hyssong drafted by Atlanta Braves

UNCW senior reliever Taylor Hyssong was drafted by the Atlanta Braves on Friday in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Hyssong finished his final season with the Seahawks with a 2-0 record and a save and posted a 4.19 earned run average.

He opened the season with a pair of starts, but then moved to the bullpen where he flourished. Ove the course of 21 relief appearances, he fashioned a ERA of 3.52 while striking out 24 batters in 30.2 innings.

Hyssong, who transferred into the program from Pitt Community College, becomes the first Seahawk selected in the draft and the second by the Braves in as many seasons (Evan Phillips, 2015). He also is the ninth Seahawk to be drafted in the top-10 rounds and the 63rd overall since 1966.

The draft continues on Saturday beginning with round 11 and running through the completion of the draft with round 50.