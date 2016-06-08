Barnes leaving UNCW baseball program - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Barnes leaving UNCW baseball program

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW baseball pitcher Whitman Barnes has pitched his final game for the Seahawks.

Barnes, who is a redshirt sophomore tweeted that he was calling it a career, and plans to graduate in December.


This past season the New Bern native had a 2-2 record with a 5.91 era. He made 23 appearances for the Seahawks including three starts. 

Barnes leaves the program with two years of eligibility remaining.

