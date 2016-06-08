Barnes leaving UNCW baseball program

UNCW baseball pitcher Whitman Barnes has pitched his final game for the Seahawks.



Barnes, who is a redshirt sophomore tweeted that he was calling it a career, and plans to graduate in December.

After many months of discussion and processing I have decided to hang up my cleats. I want to… https://t.co/77hZifJlWq — Whitman Barnes (@Whitman_Barnes) June 8, 2016



This past season the New Bern native had a 2-2 record with a 5.91 era. He made 23 appearances for the Seahawks including three starts.



Barnes leaves the program with two years of eligibility remaining.



