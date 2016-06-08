Hammerheads sign Michael Soboff

The Wilmington Hammerheads have signed defender Michael Soboff for the rest of the season.



Soboff played his college ball at Brandeis University, and prior played for the Armenian U-19 National team.



“Michael comes to us with a great deal of experience and passion for the game. We are looking forward to his addition as a defender, and hope he can continue to help us earn points” said Head Coach Mark Briggs.



The Hammerheads are back on the field June 11th when they travel to face Louisville.



