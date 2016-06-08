More honors for UNCW baeball - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW baseball players Nick Feight and Alex Royalty have added All-America honors.

Baseball America has named catcher Feight a Third-Team All-America. The Sophomre tied a school record with 21 home runs and 24 doubles. He also broke school records with 175 total bases, a .726 slugging percentage and led the nation with 91 RBI.

For Royalty he was named a Freshman All-America by Louisville Slugger. Royalty had a 8-2 record in 15 starts for the Seahawks, tying a program record for a freshmen.

