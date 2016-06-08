Lawmakers discuss zip line regulation after fatal 2015 accident

A House Judiciary Committee discussed a bill Wednesday that would regulate zip lines. The discussion comes nearly one year after a Wilmington girl was killed in a zip line accident at a summer camp.

Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) and Rep. Julia Howard (R-Forsyth, Davie) filed House Bill 1043, entitled Zip Line and Challenge Course Safety Act, on May 4.

Bonnie Sanders Burney, 12, fell to her death while zip lining at a summer camp in Alleghany County on June 11, 2015.

Following Bonnie’s death, Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill into law, which was also introduced by Davis, that required the Department of Labor to study the need for regulating zip lines.

Davis previously said he was related to Burney and saw first-hand the impact her sudden death had on the family.

The 55-page study was completed in February 2016.

The report stated participating on a zip line, “should be considered a sport (active entertainment) rather than an amusement (passive entertainment), and therefore should not be regulated as an amusement device.”

The state’s current law states zip lines are excluded from inspection by the NCDOL.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.