Lawmakers discuss zip line regulation after fatal 2015 accident - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Lawmakers discuss zip line regulation after fatal 2015 accident

By: Brandon Wissbaum, Assignment Manager
Connect
Rep. Davis discussing House Bill 1043. (Source: Tony McEwen) Rep. Davis discussing House Bill 1043. (Source: Tony McEwen)
Bonnie Sanders Burney (Source: Andrews Mortuary) Bonnie Sanders Burney (Source: Andrews Mortuary)
NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

A House Judiciary Committee discussed a bill Wednesday that would regulate zip lines. The discussion comes nearly one year after a Wilmington girl was killed in a zip line accident at a summer camp.

Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) and Rep. Julia Howard (R-Forsyth, Davie) filed House Bill 1043, entitled Zip Line and Challenge Course Safety Act, on May 4.

Bonnie Sanders Burney, 12, fell to her death while zip lining at a summer camp in Alleghany County on June 11, 2015.

Following Bonnie’s death, Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill into law, which was also introduced by Davis, that required the Department of Labor to study the need for regulating zip lines.

Davis previously said he was related to Burney and saw first-hand the impact her sudden death had on the family.

The 55-page study was completed in February 2016.

The report stated participating on a zip line, “should be considered a sport (active entertainment) rather than an amusement (passive entertainment), and therefore should not be regulated as an amusement device.”

The state’s current law states zip lines are excluded from inspection by the NCDOL.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Kellyanne Conway to address NCGOP convention in Wilmington

    Kellyanne Conway to address NCGOP convention in Wilmington

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-04-04 21:27:55 GMT
    Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP convention in Wilmington on June 3. (Source: NCGOP)Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP convention in Wilmington on June 3. (Source: NCGOP)

    Political strategist Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP state convention in Wilmington on June 3.

    More >>

    Political strategist Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP state convention in Wilmington on June 3.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Bill to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office clears committee

    UPDATE: Bill to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office clears committee

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-03-29 20:02:21 GMT
    House Bill 290 would abolish the Columbus County Coroner's Office. The bill received unanimous support in a House Committee Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)House Bill 290 would abolish the Columbus County Coroner's Office. The bill received unanimous support in a House Committee Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

    A bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County has cleared its first legislative hurdle by unanimous vote. The bill needs approval in a second committee before making it to the floor for a full House vote. 

    More >>

    A bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County has cleared its first legislative hurdle by unanimous vote. The bill needs approval in a second committee before making it to the floor for a full House vote. 

    More >>

  • Grange, Lee companion bills seek $55 million for Film & Entertainment Grant Fund

    Grange, Lee companion bills seek $55 million for Film & Entertainment Grant Fund

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-03-28 11:16:53 GMT
    Two lawmakers representing New Hanover County have filed companion bills looking to increase the money used to lure movie, television and commercial productions to North Carolina. (Source: WECT)Two lawmakers representing New Hanover County have filed companion bills looking to increase the money used to lure movie, television and commercial productions to North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

    New Hanover County legislators Michael Lee and Holly Grange have filed companion bills looking to increase the amount put into the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Fund from the current $30 million to $55 million in recurring money.

    More >>

    New Hanover County legislators Michael Lee and Holly Grange have filed companion bills looking to increase the amount put into the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Fund from the current $30 million to $55 million in recurring money.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly