Deborah Ross challenges incumbent Senator Burr to four debates - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Deborah Ross challenges incumbent Senator Burr to four debates

By: Brandon Wissbaum, Assignment Manager
Connect
Deborah Ross (Source: WECT) Deborah Ross (Source: WECT)
North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr (Source: burr.senate.gov) North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr (Source: burr.senate.gov)
NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) -

Deborah Ross, Democratic nominee for US Senate, sent a letter Tuesday to incumbent Senator Richard Burr challenging him to four debates.

Ross has accepted an invitation to debate at WECT, as well as invitations from Time Warner Cable, WTVD in Raleigh and the NC Association of Broadcasters.

The date and time for the debate at WECT will be decided at a later date.

The text of the letter:

Dear Senator Burr:

Congratulations on, once again, being nominated as the Republican candidate for the Unites States Senate for our great state of North Carolina. I look forward to engaging with you to discuss the issues that matter most to the people of our state and to presenting a clear choice between our two visions for this state’s future and the future of our country.

To ensure that all North Carolinians are able to make that choice in an informed manner, I propose that we engage in a series of four debates that will allow us to fully highlight our experiences and the clear policy differences that exist between us.

By having four debates we can ensure that all North Carolinians are able to make an informed choice about who they want to represent them in the United States Senate.

Additionally, by holding four debates, we can address the full range of issues on which our policy approaches differ: the protection of Social Security and Medicare, education, foreign policy, the importance of investing in North Carolina’s workers and North Carolina's economy, and leadership guided by North Carolina values.

We have a duty to North Carolinians to demonstrate that, while we may disagree on the issues, we do agree that an open, in-depth, and civil discussion will best provide the people of North Carolina the information they need to choose their next United States Senator.

I look forward to your prompt response.

Very truly yours,

Deborah Ross

Ross easily defeated her three opponents in the March 15 primary with 62.32 percent of the Democratic vote.

Burr won with 61.38 percent of the Republican vote, well above Greg Brannon, who finished second with 25.18 percent.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Kellyanne Conway to address NCGOP convention in Wilmington

    Kellyanne Conway to address NCGOP convention in Wilmington

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-04-04 21:27:55 GMT
    Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP convention in Wilmington on June 3. (Source: NCGOP)Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP convention in Wilmington on June 3. (Source: NCGOP)

    Political strategist Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP state convention in Wilmington on June 3.

    More >>

    Political strategist Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP state convention in Wilmington on June 3.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Bill to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office clears committee

    UPDATE: Bill to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office clears committee

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-03-29 20:02:21 GMT
    House Bill 290 would abolish the Columbus County Coroner's Office. The bill received unanimous support in a House Committee Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)House Bill 290 would abolish the Columbus County Coroner's Office. The bill received unanimous support in a House Committee Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

    A bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County has cleared its first legislative hurdle by unanimous vote. The bill needs approval in a second committee before making it to the floor for a full House vote. 

    More >>

    A bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County has cleared its first legislative hurdle by unanimous vote. The bill needs approval in a second committee before making it to the floor for a full House vote. 

    More >>

  • Grange, Lee companion bills seek $55 million for Film & Entertainment Grant Fund

    Grange, Lee companion bills seek $55 million for Film & Entertainment Grant Fund

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 7:16 AM EDT2017-03-28 11:16:53 GMT
    Two lawmakers representing New Hanover County have filed companion bills looking to increase the money used to lure movie, television and commercial productions to North Carolina. (Source: WECT)Two lawmakers representing New Hanover County have filed companion bills looking to increase the money used to lure movie, television and commercial productions to North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

    New Hanover County legislators Michael Lee and Holly Grange have filed companion bills looking to increase the amount put into the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Fund from the current $30 million to $55 million in recurring money.

    More >>

    New Hanover County legislators Michael Lee and Holly Grange have filed companion bills looking to increase the amount put into the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Fund from the current $30 million to $55 million in recurring money.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly