Deborah Ross challenges incumbent Senator Burr to four debates

Deborah Ross, Democratic nominee for US Senate, sent a letter Tuesday to incumbent Senator Richard Burr challenging him to four debates.

Ross has accepted an invitation to debate at WECT, as well as invitations from Time Warner Cable, WTVD in Raleigh and the NC Association of Broadcasters.

The date and time for the debate at WECT will be decided at a later date.

The text of the letter:

Dear Senator Burr: Congratulations on, once again, being nominated as the Republican candidate for the Unites States Senate for our great state of North Carolina. I look forward to engaging with you to discuss the issues that matter most to the people of our state and to presenting a clear choice between our two visions for this state’s future and the future of our country. To ensure that all North Carolinians are able to make that choice in an informed manner, I propose that we engage in a series of four debates that will allow us to fully highlight our experiences and the clear policy differences that exist between us. By having four debates we can ensure that all North Carolinians are able to make an informed choice about who they want to represent them in the United States Senate. Additionally, by holding four debates, we can address the full range of issues on which our policy approaches differ: the protection of Social Security and Medicare, education, foreign policy, the importance of investing in North Carolina’s workers and North Carolina's economy, and leadership guided by North Carolina values. We have a duty to North Carolinians to demonstrate that, while we may disagree on the issues, we do agree that an open, in-depth, and civil discussion will best provide the people of North Carolina the information they need to choose their next United States Senator. I look forward to your prompt response. Very truly yours, Deborah Ross

Ross easily defeated her three opponents in the March 15 primary with 62.32 percent of the Democratic vote.

Burr won with 61.38 percent of the Republican vote, well above Greg Brannon, who finished second with 25.18 percent.

