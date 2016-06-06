UNCW Regional Championship Game Rescheduled to Tuesday

UNCW and USC will play for a Regional Championship on Tuesday (Source:WECT)

UNCW and South Carolina will have to wait at least one more day to determine who advances to Super Regionals.

Weather conditions have forced the postponement of the Regional Championship game, with a time to be determined for the game.

The Seahawks are looking to advance to Super Regionals for the first time in program history. USC has rallied from an opening loss to win three straight games, including a 23-2 win over Rhode Island and 10-1 win over UNCW.

