NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 AM for all of SE NC

Severe Thunderstorm Watch all of SE NC until 1 AM. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of southeast NC until 1 AM.

The primary threats include: damaging winds, large hail, and torrential downpours.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and around the watch area. If you live within the watch polygon, be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

