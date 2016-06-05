NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 AM for all of SE NC

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Columbus County until 9:45 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of southeast North Carolina until 1:00 a.m. on Monday.More >>
A summer-like weather pattern continues across the Carolinas for Memorial Day weekend.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
