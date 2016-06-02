Mike Wright send down by Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles have optioned starting pitcher Mike Wright to Triple-A Norfolk, VA.
The move was made less than 24 hours after the former Whiteville and East Carolina standout gave up 6 runs over 2.2 innings against the Red Sox.
Wright made 10 appearances for the Orioles this season including 9 starters. He had a 2-3 record with an ERA of 5.88 and 36 strikeouts over 49 innings pitched.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.