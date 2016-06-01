Nick Feight named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

UNCW sophomore Nick Feight has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, sponsored by Major League Baseball and presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation.
Feight is among 25 players from throughout the nation and the finalist will be announced on June 13.
Feight, the Colonial Athletic Association Player-of-the-Year and first-team All-CAA honoree, enters this weekend's NCAA Regional actoin as the nation's leader in runs batted in (90) and total bases (171).
Fan voting will once again be part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2016. This announcement officially marks the opening of voting for amateur baseball fans from across the country on GoldenSpikesAward.com. As part of the selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of names. Voting will be open until Wednesday, June 8.
The complete 2016 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list is as follows:
NAME, POSITION, CLASS, SCHOOL
Seth Beer, OF, Fr., Clemson
Jake Burger, 3B, So., Missouri State
C.J. Chatham, SS, Jr., Florida Atlantic
Zack Collins, C, Jr., Miami
Will Craig, 1B, Jr., Wake Forest
Brett Cumberland, C, So., California
Nick Feight, C, So., UNCW
Jameson Fisher, C/IF, R-Jr., Southeastern Louisiana
Anfernee Grier, OF, Jr., Auburn
Thomas Hackimer, P, Sr., St. Johns
Dakota Hudson, P, Jr., Mississippi State
Connor Jones, P, Jr., Virginia
Eric Lauer, P, Jr., Kent State
Kyle Lewis, OF, Jr., Mercer
Brendan McKay, IF/P, So., Louisville
Sheldon Neuse, 3B, Jr., Oklahoma
AJ Puckett, P, Jr., Pepperdine
Heath Quinn, OF, Jr., Samford
Troy Rallings, P, Sr., Washington
Corey Ray, OF, Jr., Louisville
Nick Senzel, 3B, Jr., Tennessee
Jordan Sheffield, P, R-So., Vanderbilt
Logan Shore, P, Jr., Florida
Boomer White, IF, Jr., Texas A&M
Kyle Wright, P, So., Vanderbilt
