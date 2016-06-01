Nick Feight named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

UNCW sophomore Nick Feight has been named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, sponsored by Major League Baseball and presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation.

Feight is among 25 players from throughout the nation and the finalist will be announced on June 13.

Feight, the Colonial Athletic Association Player-of-the-Year and first-team All-CAA honoree, enters this weekend's NCAA Regional actoin as the nation's leader in runs batted in (90) and total bases (171).

Fan voting will once again be part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2016. This announcement officially marks the opening of voting for amateur baseball fans from across the country on GoldenSpikesAward.com. As part of the selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of names. Voting will be open until Wednesday, June 8.

The complete 2016 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist list is as follows:

NAME, POSITION, CLASS, SCHOOL

Seth Beer, OF, Fr., Clemson

Jake Burger, 3B, So., Missouri State

C.J. Chatham, SS, Jr., Florida Atlantic

Zack Collins, C, Jr., Miami

Will Craig, 1B, Jr., Wake Forest

Brett Cumberland, C, So., California

Nick Feight, C, So., UNCW

Jameson Fisher, C/IF, R-Jr., Southeastern Louisiana

Anfernee Grier, OF, Jr., Auburn

Thomas Hackimer, P, Sr., St. Johns

Dakota Hudson, P, Jr., Mississippi State

Connor Jones, P, Jr., Virginia

Eric Lauer, P, Jr., Kent State

Kyle Lewis, OF, Jr., Mercer

Brendan McKay, IF/P, So., Louisville

Sheldon Neuse, 3B, Jr., Oklahoma

AJ Puckett, P, Jr., Pepperdine

Heath Quinn, OF, Jr., Samford

Troy Rallings, P, Sr., Washington

Corey Ray, OF, Jr., Louisville

Nick Senzel, 3B, Jr., Tennessee

Jordan Sheffield, P, R-So., Vanderbilt

Logan Shore, P, Jr., Florida

Boomer White, IF, Jr., Texas A&M

Kyle Wright, P, So., Vanderbilt