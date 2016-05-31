Wilmington Sharks open season with win

The Wilmington Sharks (1-0) had no problem scoring runs on Opening Night, as they scored 10 runs in their opening night win over the Morehead City Marlins (0-1). Highlighted by four runs in the third and three in the seventh, the Sharks won with a final score of 10-1

Wilmington started the scoring early with an RBI groundout in the second by Brett Smith (Bucknell). In the next inning, the Sharks would go on a big two out rally. After a walk and two strikeouts, the Sharks would bat around and bring four runs home, two on a single by Smith.

After adding two more in the fourth, the Sharks were kept scoreless until the seventh, when they batter around again and plated three runs. Brett Smith (3-6) drove home another run, marking his fourth RBI.

Morehead City’s only run came on a bases loaded walk in the third inning. Despite the one run, Mike Castellani (1-0) turned in a good outing for the Sharks. Castellani (Bucknell) pitched five innings, gave up six hits, one earned run, and struck out five. John Luke Curtis (0-1) took the loss for the Marlins after allowing five runs, all earned, on three hits, five walks and five strikeouts.