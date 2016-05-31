Bentzler steps down as Laney Baseball coach

Laney baseball head coach Jason Bentzler has stepped down after just one season.
Bentzler led Laney to a 4-19 record this past spring.
Bentzler replaced Aaron Livengood, who coached the Buccaneers for four seasons before stepping down to become an Assistant Principal at Laney.
