Bentzler steps down as Laney Baseball coach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Laney baseball head coach Jason Bentzler has stepped down after just one season.

Bentzler led Laney to a 4-19 record this past spring.

Bentzler replaced Aaron Livengood, who coached the Buccaneers for four seasons before stepping down to become an Assistant Principal at Laney.

