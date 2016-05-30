UNCW heading to Columbia for NCAA Tournament - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW heading to Columbia for NCAA Tournament

UNCW is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season (Source:UNCW) UNCW is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season (Source:UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW baseball is heading to the Columbia Regional for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. 

UNCW was selected as a two seed in the regional, along with host South Carolina, 3 seed Duke, and 4 seed Rhode Island. 

The Seahawks will take on Duke in their opener on Friday at 1 p.m. South Carolina faces Rhode Island in the nightcap.

Last season, the Seahawks traveled to LSU as a two seed, advancing to the Regional Championship game before falling to the Tigers, 2-0. UNCW defeated Tulane twice in that regional. 

UNCW enters the tournament after dropping two games in the CAA Tournament to William & Mary, who rallied for 7 runs in the 9th inning to force a championship game, then defeated the Seahawks again 14-9. 

UNCW is 39-17 on the season, and won the CAA Regular Season Championship. Nick Feight earned CAA Player of the Year honors, and leads the nation in RBIs. 

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly