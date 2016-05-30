UNCW heading to Columbia for NCAA Tournament

UNCW is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season (Source:UNCW)

UNCW baseball is heading to the Columbia Regional for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNCW was selected as a two seed in the regional, along with host South Carolina, 3 seed Duke, and 4 seed Rhode Island.

The Seahawks will take on Duke in their opener on Friday at 1 p.m. South Carolina faces Rhode Island in the nightcap.

Last season, the Seahawks traveled to LSU as a two seed, advancing to the Regional Championship game before falling to the Tigers, 2-0. UNCW defeated Tulane twice in that regional.

UNCW enters the tournament after dropping two games in the CAA Tournament to William & Mary, who rallied for 7 runs in the 9th inning to force a championship game, then defeated the Seahawks again 14-9.

UNCW is 39-17 on the season, and won the CAA Regular Season Championship. Nick Feight earned CAA Player of the Year honors, and leads the nation in RBIs.

