CAA Championship game delayed by rain tied at 8

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (May 28, 2016) – The title game of the 2016 CAA Baseball Championship between top-seeded UNCW and #2 William & Mary has been delayed by rain with the score tied at 8-8 in the top of the 10th inning.

The weather forecast and field conditions will be evaluated again on Sunday morning to determine if the game can resume. If the tournament is unable to be completed, UNCW, as the highest remaining seed in the tournament, would receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Championship.

William & Mary trailed 8-1 in the ninth inning before making a dramatic seven-run comeback to force extra frames. Ryan Hall and Ryder Miconi got things started with back-to-back singles and Cullen Large followed with an RBI double. A two-run double by Charley Gould pulled the Tribe within 8-4 and he came around to score on Kyle Wrighte’s single. With the bases loaded, pinch hitter Owen Socher and Hall were hit by pitches to force in two more runs, and Miconi’s sacrifice fly to center tied the game at 8-8.

Tribe reliever Charlie Fletcher retired the Seahawks in order in the bottom of the ninth before play was halted due to weather.

UNCW appeared to have the game in control after scoring six runs in the third inning. Brian Mims drew a one-out walk and scored on Gavin Stupienski’s double down the right-field line. Nick Feight followed with his nation’s-best 87th RBI of the year on a single to center. UNCW loaded the bases and first baseman Zack Canada delivered a double to left that increased the lead to 4-0. The Seahawks tacked on two more runs on a Robbie Thorburn sacrifice fly and Kennard McDowell’s RBI single.

W&M got on the board in the fourth. The Tribe loaded the bases on a one-out single by Hunter Smith, a hit batter and a Wrighte base hit. Charles Ameer then came through with an RBI single to right that made it 6-1.

UNCW extended its advantage to 7-1 in the eighth when Stupienski smacked his 13th homer of the season over the wall in right.

W&M had 15 hits over the first nine innings, with Josh Smith and Ameer each going 3-for-4. For UNCW, Stupienski was 4-for-5 with three RBI’s, while Canada and Daniel Stack had a pair of hits.