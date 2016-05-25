Hurricane survival checklist

If a storm was headed your way tomorrow, would you be prepared? It's important to have a kit stored in your home with items to keep your family safe during a disaster.

Some, but not all, of the items you should consider including in your survival pack include:

Hurricane Survival Materials

Water (at least 1 gallon per person, per day with a 3-day supply recommended)

Cash

Cell phone and cell phone charger

Laptop or tablet, charger, wireless device

Nonperishable foods, such as canned meats, fruits and vegetables, soups, juices

Bread in moisture-proof packaging, granola bars, dried fruit, cereal bars, peanut butter

Powdered or evaporated milk

Instant coffee or tea

Food-grade storage containers

Flashlights and spare batteries

Weather radio

Battery-operated TV/radio/alarm clock with fresh batteries

Portable cooler, ice and ice packs

Waterproof lighter

Camera with charger, batteries and memory card

WECT News and Weather Apps for iPhone and Android

Fire extinguisher

Medical Emergency & Infant Supplies

First aid kit with bandages, pain relievers, antibiotic cream, antacids (make sure it's fully stocked and nothing inside has expired)

Prescriptions (at least a two-week supply)

Sunscreen

Medical equipment (i.e. CPAP, portable oxygen, braces, canes, walkers, hearing aid and batteries)

Mosquito repellent, netting

Disposable diapers, wipes and additional baby clothing and blankets

Formula, food and pediatric medication

Personal Supplies

Toilet paper

Sanitation and hygiene items, such as soap, antibacterial hand sanitizer

Toiletries

Eyeglasses, contact lenses, case and solution

Extra clothing

Rain gear and work gloves

Extra set of keys

Bedding (pillows, blankets, sleeping bag)

Comfort items (books, magazines, toys)

Cooking Equipment

Portable camp stove or grill and an extra propane tank

Charcoal, lighter fluid, sterno

Manual can opener

Paper plates and cups

Plastic eating utensils

Napkins, paper towels

Aluminum foil

Oven mitt

Documents & Storage

Photo identification (driver's license, passport, birth certificate)

Proof of occupancy (i.e. utility bills)

Property Inventory

Insurance Policies

Medical history and information, photocopies of prescriptions

Water and fireproof container for document storage

Backup device for home computer files

Other Necessities

Emergency car kit with tools, maps, water, energy bars, flashlight, blanket, flares

Pet supplies, such as food, water, leashes, tags and medications, vaccination documentation, litter box or plastic bags, bowls

Tools, such as a hammer, pliers, screwdriver, nails, saw

Lumber

Rope

Trash bags

Detergent

Cleaning supplies

Bleach

Plastic drop cloth

Duct or masking tape

Outdoor extension cords

Spray paint

CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE CHECKLIST: http://bit.ly/2q6wf5u?

Of course, this is a suggested list. You will want to fine-tune it to fit the needs of your family. Most of these items can be found in your neighborhood grocery store.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.