Hurricane survival checklist

If a storm was headed your way tomorrow, would you be prepared? It's important to have a kit stored in your home with items to keep your family safe during a disaster.

Some, but not all, of the items you should consider including in your survival pack include: 

Hurricane Survival Materials

  • Water (at least 1 gallon per person, per day with a 3-day supply recommended)
  • Cash
  • Cell phone and cell phone charger
  • Laptop or tablet, charger, wireless device
  • Nonperishable foods, such as canned meats, fruits and vegetables, soups, juices
  • Bread in moisture-proof packaging, granola bars, dried fruit, cereal bars, peanut butter
  • Powdered or evaporated milk
  • Instant coffee or tea
  • Food-grade storage containers
  • Flashlights and spare batteries
  • Weather radio
  • Battery-operated TV/radio/alarm clock with fresh batteries
  • Portable cooler, ice and ice packs
  • Waterproof lighter
  • Camera with charger, batteries and memory card
  • WECT News and Weather Apps for iPhone and Android
  • Fire extinguisher

Medical Emergency & Infant Supplies

  • First aid kit with bandages, pain relievers, antibiotic cream, antacids (make sure it's fully stocked and nothing inside has expired)
  • Prescriptions (at least a two-week supply)
  • Sunscreen
  • Medical equipment (i.e. CPAP, portable oxygen, braces, canes, walkers, hearing aid and batteries)
  • Mosquito repellent, netting
  • Disposable diapers, wipes and additional baby clothing and blankets
  • Formula, food and pediatric medication

Personal Supplies

  • Toilet paper
  • Sanitation and hygiene items, such as soap, antibacterial hand sanitizer
  • Toiletries
  • Eyeglasses, contact lenses, case and solution
  • Extra clothing
  • Rain gear and work gloves
  • Extra set of keys
  • Bedding (pillows, blankets, sleeping bag)
  • Comfort items (books, magazines, toys)

Cooking Equipment

  • Portable camp stove or grill and an extra propane tank
  • Charcoal, lighter fluid, sterno
  • Manual can opener
  • Paper plates and cups
  • Plastic eating utensils
  • Napkins, paper towels
  • Aluminum foil
  • Oven mitt

Documents & Storage

  • Photo identification (driver's license, passport, birth certificate)
  • Proof of occupancy (i.e. utility bills)
  • Property Inventory
  • Insurance Policies
  • Medical history and information, photocopies of prescriptions
  • Water and fireproof container for document storage
  • Backup device for home computer files

Other Necessities

  • Emergency car kit with tools, maps, water, energy bars, flashlight, blanket, flares
  • Pet supplies, such as food, water, leashes, tags and medications, vaccination documentation, litter box or plastic bags, bowls
  • Tools, such as a hammer, pliers, screwdriver, nails, saw
  • Lumber
  • Rope
  • Trash bags
  • Detergent
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Bleach
  • Plastic drop cloth
  • Duct or masking tape
  • Outdoor extension cords
  • Spray paint

CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THE CHECKLIST: http://bit.ly/2q6wf5u? 

Of course, this is a suggested list. You will want to fine-tune it to fit the needs of your family. Most of these items can be found in your neighborhood grocery store. 

