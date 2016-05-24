High School Playoff Scoreboard

Girls Soccer
Whiteville 0, Franklin Academy 6 F
Softball
Topsail 9, C.B. Aycock 7 F
Baseball
Green Hope 5, Hoggard 4 F
Corinth Holders 0, Topsail 7 F
East Carteret 3, Whiteville 4 F
