High School Playoff Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Playoff Scoreboard

High School Playoff Scoreboard (Source: Raycom) High School Playoff Scoreboard (Source: Raycom)

Girls Soccer
Whiteville 0, Franklin Academy 6 F
 
Softball
Topsail 9, C.B. Aycock 7 F

Baseball
Green Hope 5, Hoggard 4 F
Corinth Holders 0, Topsail 7 F
East Carteret 3, Whiteville 4 F

Powered by Frankly