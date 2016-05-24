Seahawks take home CAA top honors

UNCW’s Nick Feight, Ryan Foster and head coach Mark Scalf have been named CAA player, pitcher, and coach of the year.

Feight, who is a sophomore is having a record breaking season at the plate. He broke the programs record for RBI in a single-season, and leads the nation in runs batting in.

Foster, tied the record for wins in a season for UNCW with 12. He becomes the second Seahawk to earn this award, joining Mat Batts, who won the award in 2013, and 2014.

Mark Scalf, who is in his 25th season as the Seahawks skipper took home Coach of the year honor.

UNCW also place five players on the All CAA first-team. Brain Mims, Daniel Stack, and Steven Linkous join Feight and Foster with first team honors.

Casey Golden, Gavin Stupienski, and Robbie Thorhurn were named to the All CAA second-team and Austin Magestro to the third. Freshman Alex Royalty was named to the All-Rookie team.

UNCW, who finished the regular season 37-15 opens play at the CAA tournament Thursday hosted by the College of Charleston.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved