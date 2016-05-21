Battery beat Hammerheads 1-0

Shawn Ferguson’s first-half flick led the Charleston Battery to a 1-0 victory against Wilmington Hammerheads FC on Saturday at Legion Stadium.



The win extended the Battery’s winning streak to three games, improving to 5-2-3 (18 points) overall and 2-2-2 on the road. Wilmington dropped to 2-4-3 (9 points), and the Hammerheads are now in the midst of a five-game winless streak (0-3-2).



