Battery beat Hammerheads 1-0

Shawn Ferguson’s first-half flick led the Charleston Battery to a 1-0 victory against Wilmington Hammerheads FC on Saturday at Legion Stadium.
The win extended the Battery’s winning streak to three games, improving to 5-2-3 (18 points) overall and 2-2-2 on the road. Wilmington dropped to 2-4-3 (9 points), and the Hammerheads are now in the midst of a five-game winless streak (0-3-2).
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.