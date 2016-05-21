North Brunswick wins 2A track and field championship

The North Brunswick men's track and field team has won the 2A State Championship for the third year in a row.
The Scorpions scored 71 points 25 points better than runner-ups Forest Hills.
North Brunswick won the 4 x 100 relay with a time of 42.51. Jayhlen Washington took home a pair of individual wins in the Long Jump traveling 22' 06.75" and the Triple Jump striding 48' 05".
