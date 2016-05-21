High School playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School playoff scoreboard

High School Lacrosse
NCISAA 2A State Championship 

Cape Fear Academy 12, Forsyth Country Day 13 F

Baseball
Voyager 0, Whiteville 1 F
Mackenzie Gore 1 hit, 17k's

Softball
Corinth Holders 1, Topsail 2 F

