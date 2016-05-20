High School Playoff Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Playoff Scoreboard

Soccer
Rosewood 1, Whiteville 6 F

Softball
North Stokes 4, Whiteville 2 F

Baseball
Topsail 7, Orange 0 F
South Columbus 1, Edenton Holmes 4 F
Hoggard 5, D.H. Conley 2 F
Corinth Holders 9, West Brunswick 4 F

