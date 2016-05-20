Cape Fear Lacrosse set for first state title game

Cape Fear Academy will play for their first state championship in program history Saturday (Source:WECT)

The Cape Fear Academy Hurricanes will play for their first state championship in program history Saturday, when they take on Forsyth Country Day High School in Lewisville at 1 pm.

The Hurricanes defeated Asheville Christian 11-8 earlier this week to advance to the finals.

"The way we've grown as a team - we started off the season with a lot of chaos on our defense and offense," said senior Barton Williams. "But we really gelled together as a team, and it's great to see that come together in the postseason."

Head coach Paul Gilbert has known many of these athletes since before they were even in high school - the culmination to a group that's looking to make program history.

"We talk about this, what we need to do to get here, we've been talking about this day with our seniors since they've been in 7th, 8th grade. I taught them all in middle school, and it's been great teaching, coaching them in high school," stated Gilbert.

Cape Fear fell to Country Day earlier this season by just one goal, 13-12.

