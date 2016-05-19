Diamond Hawks win CAA regular season title

The UNCW baseball team hit three home runs as they beat Delaware 12-2 Thursday.

With the victory the Seahawks clinched the CAA regular season title, while improving to 36-14 overall and 15-5 in league play.

Ryan Foster picked up with the win, running his record to 12-1, tying Rolald Hill’s record set in 2004.

Nick Feight also tied a record, with 3 more RBI in the game, it ran his total to 82. Feight now has 82 RBI tying Mark Carver, who set the record in 2008.

