Connor Barth to sign with New Orleans Saints (Source: WECT)

Connor Barth will soon be kicking for the New Orleans Saints.

The former Hoggard standout worked out for the Saints last week and is expected to sign with the team on Friday.

Barth was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 2 after the team drafted a kicker in the 2nd round of the NFL draft.

Barth has made 139-164 career field goals and is 23-24 when kicking inside a dome stadium.

