Officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the murder of a Wilmington man Wednesday night. Court documents show the victim was named a witness in an upcoming murder trial.

Suspect in two murder cases will represent himself in court

Nashid Porter, a man charged in two separate murder cases, will be representing himself in court, according to District Attorney Ben David.

Porter, 38, of Duplin County, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Brian Grant, 32, of Wilmington in July 2012.

Grant was found shot lying in the doorway of an apartment in the Creekwood area. Eyewitnesses said the gunman got out of his car, walked up to Grant and shot him twice before “skipping” away from the crime scene into his car.

US Marshals arrested Porter about one month after Grant’s death.

Porter was placed on pre-trial release in February of 2014.

While on pre-trial release, Porter cut off his ankle monitoring device on Nov. 12, 2014. That night, Porter allegedly took Obediah Hester IV, 27, of Wilmington, to an area between Wallace and Harrells and killed him execution-style.

Court documents show Hester was named a prosecution witness in Porter’s murder trial for Grant.

Porter was appointed standby counsel, who will sit behind him during the trial and offer advice should he ask for it.

David said the State will be presenting evidence of both murders to the court in the hope that both are admissible before the jury.

Porter's trial is set to begin May 31 in Pender County.

