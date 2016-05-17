Brunswick Community College baseball headed to Juco World Series

The Brunswick Community College baseball team is headed back to the Junior College World Series in Oklahoma.



The Dolphins beat Patrick Henry Community College 22-9 to take home the Region 10 Tournament title and clinch a spot in the World Series.



Nathan Kuester, Nick Yarbrough, and Anthony Lombardo each drove in four runs for the Dolphins. Yarbrough and Markel Jones each hit home runs for BCC.



Brunswick Community College improves to 40-16 overall. This will be the Dolphins third trip to the World Series in three years, they last made it in 2014.



