High School Playoff Schedule

Softball
Hoggard at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Chatham Central at Whiteville, 6 p.m. Wednesday
North Duplin at Trask, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Northern Nash at Topsail, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Baseball
New Hanover at Conley, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Triton at Topsail, 6 p.m. Wednesday
St. Pauls at South Columbus, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Wallace-Rose Hill at Whiteville, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Rockingham County at West Brunswick, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Sanderson at Hoggard, 6 p.m. Wednesday
North Brunswick at Fairmont, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Girls Soccer
Trask at Whiteville, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Cape Fear Academy at Asheville Christian Academy, 4 p.m. Tuesday
Boys Lacrosse
Asheville School at Cape Fear Academy, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Hoggard at Cardinal Gibbons, 6 p.m. Tuesday
