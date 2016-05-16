Grainger leads after 1st round at N.C. Senior Amateur Championship

Jim Grainger is the leader after the First round of the 31st North Carolina Senior Amateur Championship hosted by Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington.

Grainger, who is from Charlotte had seven birdies and just one bogey in route to a six-under-par 66.



"I felt very relaxed out there and made some putts early on and kept hitting good golf shots," said Grainger. "When I had a birdie opportunity, I made the putt.”



Defending champion Paul Simson, 65, of Raleigh, NC carded a one-over 73 and is tied for 12th.



First Round Results

Place Competitor Score

1 Jim Grainger, Charlotte, N.C. 34-32--66 (-6)

2 Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. 35-34--69 (-3)

3 Preston Edmondson, Morrisville, N.C. 36-34--70 (-2)

T4 Joe Davis, Gastonia, N.C. 36-36--72 (Even)

T4 David Brown, Conover, N.C. 36-36--72 (Even)

T4 Johnny Elam, Charlotte, N.C. 36-36--72 (Even)

T4 Nolan Mills III, Charlotte, N.C. 35-37--72 (Even)

T4 Alan Dirk, Sanford, N.C. 36-36--72 (Even)

T4 Doug Owens, Albemarle, N.C. 35-37--72 (Even)

T4 Robby Kirby, Charlotte, N.C. 35-37--72 (Even)

T4 Macon Moye, Pinehurst, N.C. 35-37--72 (Even)

T12 Robert Vespa, Summerfield, N.C. 38-35--73 (+1)

T12 Jim Gallagher, Charlotte, N.C. 36-37--73 (+1)

T12 Don Detweiler, Raleigh, N.C. 36-37--73 (+1)

T12 Gene Queen, Advance, N.C. 36-37--73 (+1)

T12 Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. 37-36--73 (+1)

T12 Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C. 38-35--73 (+1)

T12 David Eaker, Forest City, N.C. 36-37--73 (+1)

T12 John Rudolph, Charlotte, N.C. 36-37--73 (+1)

T12 Robbie Armistead, Raleigh, N.C. 36-37--73 (+1)

T21 Jim Pearson, Charlotte, N.C. 38-36--74 (+2)

T21 Robert Desjardins, Matthews, N.C. 38-36--74 (+2)

T21 Brian Reep, Morganton, N.C. 38-36--74 (+2)

T21 Bob Yow, Clinton, N.C. 37-37--74 (+2)

T21 Ed Byman, Raleigh, N.C. 38-36--74 (+2)

T26 Mike Sprouts, Newton, N.C. 39-36--75 (+3)

T26 Greg Powell, Charlotte, N.C. 38-37--75 (+3)

T26 Rick Riddle, Charlotte, N.C. 38-37--75 (+3)

T26 Dennis Helms, Monroe, N.C. 38-37--75 (+3)

T26 Charlie Parks, Asheboro, N.C. 36-39--75 (+3)

T26 John Pisarek, Wilmington , N.C. 38-37--75 (+3)

T26 John Fritz, Mint Hill, N.C. 37-38--75 (+3)

T26 Elton Trent, Reidsville, N.C. 35-40--75 (+3)

T26 Bradford Kroll, Charlotte, N.C. 40-35--75 (+3)

T26 Jerry Horton, Wilmington, N.C. 38-37--75 (+3)

T26 Rick Kline, Davidson, N.C. 39-36--75 (+3)

T26 Mike Arnold, Mooresville, N.C. 38-37--75 (+3)

T26 Tim Boynton, Beaufort, N.C. 37-38--75 (+3)

T39 Cliff Seastrunk, Raleigh, N.C. 39-37--76 (+4)

T39 John Walters, Charlotte, N.C. 40-36--76 (+4)

T39 Mark Stephens, Troutman, N.C. 36-40--76 (+4)

T39 Arlis Pike, Kernersville, N.C. 40-36--76 (+4)

T39 Terry Rathman, Gastonia, N.C. 39-37--76 (+4)

T39 Ron Carpenter, Creedmoor, N.C. 39-37--76 (+4)

T39 Jim Gress, Clemmons, N.C. 36-40--76 (+4)

T39 Steve Joyce, Denver, N.C. 37-39--76 (+4)

T39 John DeLuise, Raleigh, N.C. 39-37--76 (+4)

T39 Richard Condrey, Nebo, N.C. 40-36--76 (+4)

T39 Steve Wilkinson, Wilmington, N.C. 40-36--76 (+4)

T39 Jeffery Rausch, Charlotte, N.C. 37-39--76 (+4)

T39 Jimmy Stephens, Wilmington, N.C. 42-34--76 (+4)

T52 Bill Burling, Greensboro, N.C. 39-38--77 (+5)

T52 Tony Griffin, Sanford, N.C. 39-38--77 (+5)

T52 Keith Waters, Raleigh, N.C. 39-38--77 (+5)

T52 Dick Hogan, Burlington, N.C. 39-38--77 (+5)

T52 Greg Norris, Wilmington, N.C. 41-36--77 (+5)

T52 Edward Mills, Fairview, N.C. 41-36--77 (+5)

T52 Dale Porter, Leland, N.C. 38-39--77 (+5)

T52 Eric Ardery, Durham, N.C. 38-39--77 (+5)

T52 Grant Hoffman, Asheboro, N.C. 38-39--77 (+5)

T52 Robert Worthington, Chapel Hill, N.C. 41-36--77 (+5)

T62 James Brown, High Point, N.C. 38-40--78 (+6)

T62 Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C. 38-40--78 (+6)

T62 Brad Buxton, Greensboro, N.C. 38-40--78 (+6)

T62 James Dill, Pinehurst, N.C. 38-40--78 (+6)

T62 Lennie Younce, Lenoir, N.C. 41-37--78 (+6)

T62 Michael Egan, Wilmington, N.C. 39-39--78 (+6)

T62 David Camadine, Charlotte, N.C. 39-39--78 (+6)

T62 Richard Giles, Winston-Salem, N.C. 39-39--78 (+6)

T62 Vince Lima, Clemmons , N.C. 42-36--78 (+6)

T71 Bill James, Leland, N.C. 41-38--79 (+7)

T71 Rick Luzar, Pinehurst, N.C. 41-38--79 (+7)

T71 Ed Donlin, Concord, N.C. 41-38--79 (+7)

T71 Steve Spiegler, Charlotte, N.C. 40-39--79 (+7)

T71 Mark Macejko, Pinehurst, N.C. 42-37--79 (+7)

T71 Tim Andersen, Pinehurst, N.C. 39-40--79 (+7)

T77 Steve Wilson, Wilmington, N.C. 42-38--80 (+8)

T77 Penn Compton, Wilmington, N.C. 38-42--80 (+8)

T77 Mike Bivins, High Point, N.C. 40-40--80 (+8)

T77 Butch English, Cornelius, N.C. 39-41--80 (+8)

T77 Rick Sears, Leland, N.C. 42-38--80 (+8)

T77 Jim Arlington, Apex, N.C. 41-39--80 (+8)

T77 Steve Lambert, Greensboro, N.C. 39-41--80 (+8)

T77 Evan Long, Charlotte, N.C. 43-37--80 (+8)

T77 Kirby Kim, Cary, N.C. 39-41--80 (+8)

T86 Jack Nance, Pinehurst, N.C. 41-40--81 (+9)

T86 Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C. 42-39--81 (+9)

T86 John Stratton, Greensboro, N.C. 39-42--81 (+9)

T86 Mike Dowless Sr., Wilmington, N.C. 42-39--81 (+9)

T86 Randy Kivett, Bear Creek, N.C. 41-40--81 (+9)

T86 Terry Vereen, Caswell Beach, N.C. 40-41--81 (+9)

T92 Doug Glenn, Kannapolis, N.C. 44-38--82 (+10)

T92 Rick LaFata, Raleigh, N.C. 39-43--82 (+10)

T92 Todd Turner, West End, N.C. 43-39--82 (+10)

T92 Garland Yates, Asheboro, N.C. 42-40--82 (+10)

T92 Keith Hiller, Clemmons, N.C. 41-41--82 (+10)

T92 Wesley Clark, Charlotte, N.C. 40-42--82 (+10)

T92 Joe Nevins, Chapel Hill, N.C. 42-40--82 (+10)

T92 Tom Dutton, Leland , N.C. 42-40--82 (+10)

T100 Lawrence Hicks, Greensboro, N.C. 41-42--83 (+11)

T100 Mike Johnson, Clayton, N.C. 41-42--83 (+11)

T100 Rich Keegan, Wilmington, N.C. 45-38--83 (+11)

T100 John Taylor, Pinehurst, N.C. 41-42--83 (+11)

T100 Jeffrey Taweel, Wilmington, N.C. 43-40--83 (+11)

T100 James Powell, Greensboro, N.C. 38-45--83 (+11)

T100 Bill Rhodes, Wilmington, N.C. 44-39--83 (+11)

T107 John Cashatt, Gastonia, N.C. 43-41--84 (+12)

T107 Norman Davis Jr, Charlotte, N.C. 43-41--84 (+12)

T107 Dave Rosenblatt, Lewisville, N.C. 44-40--84 (+12)

T107 Chip Hunter, Winston Salem, N.C. 45-39--84 (+12)

T107 Larry Eimers, Durham, N.C. 45-39--84 (+12)

T112 Brad Stoll, Hickory, N.C. 44-41--85 (+13)

T112 Clint Miller, Mt Pleasant, N.C. 44-41--85 (+13)

T112 Phillip Woods, Marshville, N.C. 47-38--85 (+13)

T115 David Cox, Huntersville, N.C. 49-37--86 (+14)

T115 David Millis, High Point, N.C. 45-41--86 (+14)

T117 Barry DeLapp, Hendersonville , N.C. 44-43--87 (+15)

T117 Larry Barnacle, Charlotte, N.C. 44-43--87 (+15)

119 Matt Mullen, Wake Forest, N.C. 49-41--90 (+18)

120 Gig Hilton, Lexington, N.C. WD-WD--WD (WD)



