Grainger leads after 1st round at N.C. Senior Amateur Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Jim Grainger is the leader after the First round of the 31st North Carolina Senior Amateur Championship hosted by Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington.

Grainger, who is from Charlotte had seven birdies and just one bogey in route to a six-under-par 66. 

"I felt very relaxed out there and made some putts early on and kept hitting good golf shots," said Grainger. "When I had a birdie opportunity, I made the putt.” 

Defending champion Paul Simson, 65, of Raleigh, NC carded a one-over 73 and is tied for 12th.

First Round Results
Place        Competitor        Score
1        Jim Grainger, Charlotte, N.C.          34-32--66  (-6)
2        Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C.      35-34--69  (-3)
3        Preston Edmondson, Morrisville, N.C.      36-34--70  (-2)
T4        Joe Davis, Gastonia, N.C.          36-36--72  (Even)
T4        David Brown, Conover, N.C.          36-36--72  (Even)
T4        Johnny Elam, Charlotte, N.C.          36-36--72  (Even)
T4        Nolan Mills III, Charlotte, N.C.          35-37--72  (Even)
T4        Alan Dirk, Sanford, N.C.          36-36--72  (Even)
T4        Doug Owens, Albemarle, N.C.          35-37--72  (Even)
T4        Robby Kirby, Charlotte, N.C.          35-37--72  (Even)
T4        Macon Moye, Pinehurst, N.C.          35-37--72  (Even)
T12        Robert Vespa, Summerfield, N.C.      38-35--73  (+1)
T12        Jim Gallagher, Charlotte, N.C.          36-37--73  (+1)
T12        Don Detweiler, Raleigh, N.C.          36-37--73  (+1)
T12        Gene Queen, Advance, N.C.          36-37--73  (+1)
T12        Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C.          37-36--73  (+1)
T12        Pat Thompson, Asheville, N.C.          38-35--73  (+1)
T12        David Eaker, Forest City, N.C.          36-37--73  (+1)
T12        John Rudolph, Charlotte, N.C.          36-37--73  (+1)
T12        Robbie Armistead, Raleigh, N.C.          36-37--73  (+1)
T21        Jim Pearson, Charlotte, N.C.          38-36--74  (+2)
T21        Robert Desjardins, Matthews, N.C.      38-36--74  (+2)
T21        Brian Reep, Morganton, N.C.          38-36--74  (+2)
T21        Bob Yow, Clinton, N.C.          37-37--74  (+2)
T21        Ed Byman, Raleigh, N.C.          38-36--74  (+2)
T26        Mike Sprouts, Newton, N.C.          39-36--75  (+3)
T26        Greg Powell, Charlotte, N.C.          38-37--75  (+3)
T26        Rick Riddle, Charlotte, N.C.          38-37--75  (+3)
T26        Dennis Helms, Monroe, N.C.          38-37--75  (+3)
T26        Charlie Parks, Asheboro, N.C.          36-39--75  (+3)
T26        John Pisarek, Wilmington , N.C.          38-37--75  (+3)
T26        John Fritz, Mint Hill, N.C.          37-38--75  (+3)
T26        Elton Trent, Reidsville, N.C.          35-40--75  (+3)
T26        Bradford Kroll, Charlotte, N.C.          40-35--75  (+3)
T26        Jerry Horton, Wilmington, N.C.          38-37--75  (+3)
T26        Rick Kline, Davidson, N.C.          39-36--75  (+3)
T26        Mike Arnold, Mooresville, N.C.          38-37--75  (+3)
T26        Tim Boynton, Beaufort, N.C.          37-38--75  (+3)
T39        Cliff Seastrunk, Raleigh, N.C.          39-37--76  (+4)
T39        John Walters, Charlotte, N.C.          40-36--76  (+4)
T39        Mark Stephens, Troutman, N.C.          36-40--76  (+4)
T39        Arlis Pike, Kernersville, N.C.          40-36--76  (+4)
T39        Terry Rathman, Gastonia, N.C.          39-37--76  (+4)
T39        Ron Carpenter, Creedmoor, N.C.          39-37--76  (+4)
T39        Jim Gress, Clemmons, N.C.          36-40--76  (+4)
T39        Steve Joyce, Denver, N.C.          37-39--76  (+4)
T39        John DeLuise, Raleigh, N.C.          39-37--76  (+4)
T39        Richard Condrey, Nebo, N.C.          40-36--76  (+4)
T39        Steve Wilkinson, Wilmington, N.C.      40-36--76  (+4)
T39        Jeffery Rausch, Charlotte, N.C.          37-39--76  (+4)
T39        Jimmy Stephens, Wilmington, N.C.      42-34--76  (+4)
T52        Bill Burling, Greensboro, N.C.          39-38--77  (+5)
T52        Tony Griffin, Sanford, N.C.          39-38--77  (+5)
T52        Keith Waters, Raleigh, N.C.          39-38--77  (+5)
T52        Dick Hogan, Burlington, N.C.          39-38--77  (+5)
T52        Greg Norris, Wilmington, N.C.          41-36--77  (+5)
T52        Edward Mills, Fairview, N.C.          41-36--77  (+5)
T52        Dale Porter, Leland, N.C.          38-39--77  (+5)
T52        Eric Ardery, Durham, N.C.          38-39--77  (+5)
T52        Grant Hoffman, Asheboro, N.C.          38-39--77  (+5)
T52        Robert Worthington, Chapel Hill, N.C.      41-36--77  (+5)
T62        James Brown, High Point, N.C.          38-40--78  (+6)
T62        Russ Perry, Winston Salem, N.C.      38-40--78  (+6)
T62        Brad Buxton, Greensboro, N.C.          38-40--78  (+6)
T62        James Dill, Pinehurst, N.C.          38-40--78  (+6)
T62        Lennie Younce, Lenoir, N.C.          41-37--78  (+6)
T62        Michael Egan, Wilmington, N.C.          39-39--78  (+6)
T62        David Camadine, Charlotte, N.C.          39-39--78  (+6)
T62        Richard Giles, Winston-Salem, N.C.      39-39--78  (+6)
T62        Vince Lima, Clemmons , N.C.          42-36--78  (+6)
T71        Bill James, Leland, N.C.          41-38--79  (+7)
T71        Rick Luzar, Pinehurst, N.C.          41-38--79  (+7)
T71        Ed Donlin, Concord, N.C.          41-38--79  (+7)
T71        Steve Spiegler, Charlotte, N.C.          40-39--79  (+7)
T71        Mark Macejko, Pinehurst, N.C.          42-37--79  (+7)
T71        Tim Andersen, Pinehurst, N.C.          39-40--79  (+7)
T77        Steve Wilson, Wilmington, N.C.          42-38--80  (+8)
T77        Penn Compton, Wilmington, N.C.      38-42--80  (+8)
T77        Mike Bivins, High Point, N.C.          40-40--80  (+8)
T77        Butch English, Cornelius, N.C.          39-41--80  (+8)
T77        Rick Sears, Leland, N.C.          42-38--80  (+8)
T77        Jim Arlington, Apex, N.C.          41-39--80  (+8)
T77        Steve Lambert, Greensboro, N.C.      39-41--80  (+8)
T77        Evan Long, Charlotte, N.C.          43-37--80  (+8)
T77        Kirby Kim, Cary, N.C.          39-41--80  (+8)
T86        Jack Nance, Pinehurst, N.C.          41-40--81  (+9)
T86        Bill Phillips, Charlotte, N.C.          42-39--81  (+9)
T86        John Stratton, Greensboro, N.C.          39-42--81  (+9)
T86        Mike Dowless Sr., Wilmington, N.C.      42-39--81  (+9)
T86        Randy Kivett, Bear Creek, N.C.          41-40--81  (+9)
T86        Terry Vereen, Caswell Beach, N.C.      40-41--81  (+9)
T92        Doug Glenn, Kannapolis, N.C.          44-38--82  (+10)
T92        Rick LaFata, Raleigh, N.C.          39-43--82  (+10)
T92        Todd Turner, West End, N.C.          43-39--82  (+10)
T92        Garland Yates, Asheboro, N.C.          42-40--82  (+10)
T92        Keith Hiller, Clemmons, N.C.          41-41--82  (+10)
T92        Wesley Clark, Charlotte, N.C.          40-42--82  (+10)
T92        Joe Nevins, Chapel Hill, N.C.          42-40--82  (+10)
T92        Tom Dutton, Leland , N.C.          42-40--82  (+10)
T100        Lawrence Hicks, Greensboro, N.C.      41-42--83  (+11)
T100        Mike Johnson, Clayton, N.C.          41-42--83  (+11)
T100        Rich Keegan, Wilmington, N.C.          45-38--83  (+11)
T100        John Taylor, Pinehurst, N.C.          41-42--83  (+11)
T100        Jeffrey Taweel, Wilmington, N.C.          43-40--83  (+11)
T100        James Powell, Greensboro, N.C.          38-45--83  (+11)
T100        Bill Rhodes, Wilmington, N.C.          44-39--83  (+11)
T107        John Cashatt, Gastonia, N.C.          43-41--84  (+12)
T107        Norman Davis Jr, Charlotte, N.C.          43-41--84  (+12)
T107        Dave Rosenblatt, Lewisville, N.C.      44-40--84  (+12)
T107        Chip Hunter, Winston Salem, N.C.      45-39--84  (+12)
T107        Larry Eimers, Durham, N.C.          45-39--84  (+12)
T112        Brad Stoll, Hickory, N.C.          44-41--85  (+13)
T112        Clint Miller, Mt Pleasant, N.C.          44-41--85  (+13)
T112        Phillip Woods, Marshville, N.C.          47-38--85  (+13)
T115        David Cox, Huntersville, N.C.          49-37--86  (+14)
T115        David Millis, High Point, N.C.          45-41--86  (+14)
T117        Barry DeLapp, Hendersonville , N.C.     44-43--87  (+15)
T117        Larry Barnacle, Charlotte, N.C.          44-43--87  (+15)
119        Matt Mullen, Wake Forest, N.C.          49-41--90  (+18)
120        Gig Hilton, Lexington, N.C.          WD-WD--WD  (WD)

