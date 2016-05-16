The skinny on proposed skinny jeans regulations at NHC schools

The New Hanover County School System is considering regulations on skinny jeans and leggings. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The New Hanover County School System is asking for opinions and feedback when it comes to making changes to the school system’s dress code policy and some students are taking to social media with their thoughts and feelings.

The system is in the process of reviewing the current dress code.

Proposed changes made at a meeting on April 5 are drawing some negative feedback from students.

@NewHanoverCoSch what am I supposed to wear to school??? Curtains??? — Amber Ray (@amber_rayy) May 16, 2016

@NewHanoverCoSch how about you turn your attention to what we come to school for, education. Rather than bring your attention to our bodies. — Baby (@katy_leas) May 16, 2016

@NewHanoverCoSch I feel bad for the next generations of middle and high school girls coming into this school system — lor (@lorenalex98) May 16, 2016

According to online documents, the school system may prohibit students from wearing leggings, skinny jeans, and any other excessively tight fitting pants, unless they are covered by a top or dress. The top or dress must cover the posterior in its entirety. Dresses, skirts, skorts and other similar clothing garments must meet the same criteria.

If a student’s appearance violates the policy, the student will need to change.

If a student continues to break dress code, they could face an out-of-school suspension.

According to a school spokeswoman, officials are still in the process of collecting feedback so it can be presented to the school board.

“This method of collecting feedback may continue for gathering student input on future new/revised policies that directly impact students,” said NHC Schools spokeswoman Heather Miller.

New Hanover County School Board Vice Chair Jeannette Nichols was not available for an on-camera interview, but she said one of the reasons behind the policy change was that some of the "bigger girls" were getting bullied because of their tight jeans.

Macey Austin, Laney High School junior, was one of the first students to share her opinion on Twitter.

“I don’t think I saw one positive tweet toward the new policy," Austin said. “We were joking around about it in class. We were covering up our ‘posteriors’ with our shirts and were like ‘sorry is this distracting you?’”

Board of Education member Lisa Estep said student feedback will be crucial when considering the change.

