James Madison takes series against UNCW with 11-7 win

The UNCW baseball team committed five errors as they fall to James Madison 11-7 on the road.
Steven Linkous, Brian Mims, and Zack Canada each had two hits for the Seahawks, who fall to 35-13 overall and 14-5 in the CAA.
UNCW closes out its non-conference schedule May 17 with a trip to Coastal Carolina.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.