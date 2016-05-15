James Madison takes series against UNCW with 11-7 win - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

James Madison takes series against UNCW with 11-7 win

James Madison takes series against UNCW with 11-7 win (Source: UNCW) James Madison takes series against UNCW with 11-7 win (Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The UNCW baseball team committed five errors as they fall to James Madison 11-7 on the road.

Steven Linkous, Brian Mims, and Zack Canada each had two hits for the Seahawks, who fall to 35-13 overall and 14-5 in the CAA.

UNCW closes out its non-conference schedule May 17 with a trip to Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly