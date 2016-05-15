James Madison takes series against UNCW with 11-7 win

The UNCW baseball team committed five errors as they fall to James Madison 11-7 on the road.



Steven Linkous, Brian Mims, and Zack Canada each had two hits for the Seahawks, who fall to 35-13 overall and 14-5 in the CAA.



UNCW closes out its non-conference schedule May 17 with a trip to Coastal Carolina.



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.