High School playoff scoreboard

Boys Lacrosse
Mallard Creek 10, Hoggard 11 F
Chapel Hill 0, West Brunswick 11 F
Baseball
Heritage 2, Hoggard 15 F
North Brunswick 9, Croatan 2 F
Softball
Princeton 3, East Columbus 2 F
Manteo 3, Trask 4 F
West Johnston 3, Laney 0 F
Girls Soccer
Trask 1, West Columbus 0 F
East Bladen 1, First Flight 4 F
Tennis
Cape Fear 7, Faith Christian 2 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.