High School playoff scoreboard

Boys Lacrosse
Mallard Creek 10, Hoggard 11 F
Chapel Hill 0, West Brunswick 11 F

Baseball
Heritage 2, Hoggard 15 F
North Brunswick 9, Croatan 2 F

Softball
Princeton 3, East Columbus 2 F
Manteo 3, Trask 4 F
West Johnston 3, Laney 0 F

Girls Soccer
Trask 1, West Columbus 0 F
East Bladen 1, First Flight 4 F

Tennis 
Cape Fear 7, Faith Christian 2 F

